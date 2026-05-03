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John Terry roasts Arteta after Thiago Silva wins league at 41

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:04 - 03 May 2026
Arteta embraces "ugly" win as Arsenal grind out victory
Chelsea legend John Terry takes a cheeky swipe at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after Thiago Silva wins the Primeira Liga with Porto.
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Former Chelsea captain John Terry has sparked a storm on social media after appearing to take a playful dig at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in a viral Instagram comment.

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The light-hearted jab came under a celebratory post by veteran defender Thiago Silva, who recently added yet another trophy to his illustrious career by winning the Portuguese league with FC Porto.

Terry’s comment sets social media ablaze

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Terry, widely regarded as one of Chelsea’s greatest-ever players, humorously compared Silva’s continued success with Arteta’s ongoing wait for a Premier League title at Arsenal.

Reacting to Silva’s achievement, Terry praised the Brazilian’s remarkable longevity and trophy haul, while subtly pointing out that the Arsenal boss is still chasing major league success despite building a competitive squad.

Silva’s remarkable late-career success

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At 41, Thiago Silva continues to defy expectations. After returning to Porto, the Brazilian defender played a role in helping the club secure another league title.

The title marked his 33rd major trophy, While Arteta has transformed Arsenal into consistent title contenders since taking charge, the Premier League trophy has remained elusive.

The club’s last league title dates back to the famous 2003/04 “Invincibles” season.

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