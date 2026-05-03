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They will win every game - Wayne Rooney makes EPL title prediction

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:42 - 03 May 2026
Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has predicted the winner of this season's Premier League title.
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Wayne Rooney has backed Arsenal to "comfortably" secure the Premier League title, predicting that Mikel Arteta’s side will not drop another point between now and the end of the campaign.

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The Gunners maintained their momentum on Saturday with a commanding 3-0 victory over Fulham, a result that moved them six points clear of title rivals Manchester City.

While Pep Guardiola’s side hold two games in hand and can reduce that gap to three points with a win against Everton on Monday, Rooney believes the pressure of a congested schedule will eventually cause the defending champions to falter.

Despite Arsenal suffering back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and City last month, losses that many thought had derailed their charge, Rooney remains adamant that the North Londoners are the favorites.

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Rooney backs Arsenal to win EPL title over Man City

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Rooney explained why he expects Arsenal to navigate their final three fixtures against West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace with perfection.

“I think Arsenal will win it. I felt this after Man City beat Arsenal as well. I felt it was maybe in Arsenal’s heads having to go to Man City and losing in the cup final to them. But I think still being there.

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"I think the fixtures are more favourable for Arsenal. I think they’ll win every game.”

“I could see City slipping up in one or two games. I could see Arsenal actually being quite comfortable.

"I think maybe three, five points. City, with the games they’ve got, it’s congested. Arsenal have been there all season; I think it’s their year.”

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