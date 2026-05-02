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Arsenal vs Fulham: Saka stars as Gunners destroy Bassey-led Cottagers to go 6 pts clear

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:27 - 02 May 2026
Bukayo Saka made a sensational return to the starting lineup, inspiring Arsenal to a 3-0 victory over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.
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Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City to six points after defeating Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

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Arsenal take massive step towards title with big win over Fulham

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Arsenal got off to an encouraging start and ensured that was reflected by the scoreline with nine minutes on the clock, as Bukayo Saka effortlessly twisted his way past Raúl Jiménez and fizzed the ball across goal for Viktor Gyökeres to convert.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Saka continued to look bright on the right flank as the Gunners looked menacing.

The Emirates erupted as it appeared that Arsenal had extended their lead, but Riccardo Calafiori’s header was ruled out for offside.

Mikel Arteta's men were not to be denied too much longer, though, as Saka collected Gyökeres’ pass before drilling the ball past Leno at the near post in the 40th minute.

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Gyokeres sealed the win in the first half’s final moments, as he stretched to head past Leno and send the Gunners six points clear.

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