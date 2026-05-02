Late drama as Tosin Aiyegun's goal denies PSG a win

PSG were held 2-2 at home by Lorient after Aiyegun Tosin’s late equaliser.

Paris Saint-Germain saw their march toward the Ligue 1 title slowed after a dramatic 2-2 draw against Lorient at the Parc des Princes.

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A late strike from Aiyegun Tosin rescued a valuable point for the visitors, extending Lorient’s impressive record against the French champions.

Chaotic start sets the tone

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PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, bizarrely took an early lead. Just six minutes in, a cross from Desire Doue confused the Lorient box, with goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo parrying the ball onto teammate Ibrahim Mbaye, resulting in an unfortunate own goal.

However, Lorient responded almost immediately. A precise delivery from Panos Katseris found Pablo Pagis, who calmly finished to level the score just six minutes later.

The visitors grew into the game, with Katseris causing consistent problems down the flank and Noah Cadiou controlling the midfield.

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After the break, Lorient adopted a disciplined low block, frustrating PSG’s attacking efforts. In response, Enrique introduced Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves to inject energy.

The move paid off instantly. Zaire-Emery scored with his first touch, firing a deflected shot into the net to restore PSG’s lead and ignite the home crowd.

Tosin’s late strike seals the drama

Just as PSG looked set for victory, a costly defensive error changed everything. Debutant Pierre Mounguengue’s misplaced backpass was intercepted by Tosin, who raced through on goal and finished calmly to make it 2-2, his first goal of the season.

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Despite the setback, PSG remain in control of the Ligue 1 title race, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Lens.