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Falconets edge closer to World Cup qualification

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:01 - 02 May 2026
Falconets of Nigeria
Nigeria’s Falconets secure a crucial 2-0 victory over Malawi in the first leg of their final qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
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Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, have taken a major step toward securing a place at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Malawi women's national under-20 team in the first leg of their final qualifying round.

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The win puts the Falconets in a strong position ahead of the decisive second leg, as they aim to maintain Nigeria’s proud record on the global stage.

Despite dominating large spells of the first half, the Falconets struggled to convert their chances, with several promising opportunities going begging.

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However, the breakthrough eventually came in the second half as Moses Aduku’s side showed greater composure in front of goal.

Two well-taken goals after the break ensured Nigeria claimed a deserved victory.

One step away from the Big Stage

With a two-goal advantage, the Falconets now head into the return leg with confidence.

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Nigeria has historically been one of Africa’s strongest representatives in women’s youth football.

All eyes will now be on the second leg, where the Falconets will look to finish the job and book their ticket to the World Cup.

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