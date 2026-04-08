Falconets begin final camp in Abuja ahead of Malawi U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s Falconets have opened camp in Abuja ahead of their decisive FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Malawi.

Nigeria’s Falconets have officially begun their final training camp in Abuja as preparations intensify for their decisive qualifier against Malawi U20 women's national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players started arriving at camp on April 6, 2026, with training sessions commencing the following day as the coaching crew ramps up preparations.

What Aduku said

Head coach Moses Aduku wasted no time in setting the tone, urging his players to remain focused and fully committed ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Discipline, teamwork, and determination will be key if we are to overcome Malawi,” Aduku told the squad during their opening session.

The team is currently undergoing intensive drills centred on fitness, tactical awareness, and team chemistry, with more players expected to join camp in the coming days.

Two-Legged battle for World Cup spot

The Falconets will host the first leg of the qualifier on May 2, before travelling for the return leg in Malawi a week later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their opponents, Malawi, secured their place in this final round after overcoming the Guinea-Bissau U20 women's team in the previous stage.

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in Poland from September 5 to 26, 2026.

Africa will have four representatives at the tournament, raising the stakes for the Falconets as they aim to continue their proud history on the global stage.

Advertisement