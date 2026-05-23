Super Eagles star Bassey opens up on Ajax struggle and Fulham redemption

Nigerian international Calvin Bassey has reflected on the tactical challenges that defined his difficult spell at Ajax and explained why he has thrived since returning to England with Fulham.

The Super Eagles defender moved to Amsterdam in the summer of 2022 following a stellar season with Rangers, during which his strong performances helped the Scottish club reach the UEFA Europa League final.

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Ajax invested a club-record £19.6 million (€23m) in Bassey, viewing him as the ideal replacement for Manchester United-bound Lisandro Martinez.

However, the move quickly soured as he struggled under Alfred Schreuder and John Heitinga, who replaced Eric Ten Hag.

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Bassey speaks on Ajax struggle

The 26-year-old defender admitted the tactical demands in the Eredivisie were a world away from what he was used to in British football.

"It was the tactical aspect of understanding where you need to be and knowing where your next pass is going," Bassey explained. "In England, full-backs normally stay on the sideline."

"At Ajax, a full-back plays more like a number six in possession, or he moves as soon as you receive the ball. So if you understand it tactically and know where your next pass needs to go, it becomes easier," he added.

Calvin Bassey in action || imago

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"If my first touch was to the outside, which was natural for me... my passing lane was immediately blocked, because the full-back at Ajax can cut inside."

Bassey's career took a dramatic turn for the better upon his return to England with Fulham in 2023.

After making 29 league appearances in his debut season, which included a memorable winning goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Bassey became a cornerstone of the team.

Bassey celebrates one of his goals. || Imago

"The English league is easier for me because I am used to English football," he said. "Many managers come from abroad, mine is Portuguese, but it is the system I am familiar with. What you do at Ajax takes time."

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"Players who were new needed more time to adapt. When you are young, and at that time I was 21 or 22, I might have needed another season to settle in.