Osimhen, Jay-Jay Okocha & Enyeama make Okonkwo’s all-time Super Eagles XI — No Kanu, No Yekini!

New Super Eagles goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has ignited a massive debate after revealing his all-time Nigeria XI, completely snubbing legends like Nwankwo Kanu and Rashidi Yekini.

Wrexham’s shot-stopper Arthur Okonkwo has named his personal all-time Super Eagles Greatest XI.

In a move that has outraged older football fans, the 24-year-old completely omitted iconic legends like Nwankwo Kanu, Rashidi Yekini, and Sunday Oliseh.

Social media has labelled it a classic "Gen Z XI," while others defend the keeper for simply picking the ballers he actually grew up watching.

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Arthur Okonkwo has only been in the international camp for a few days, but he has already triggered the biggest debate of the summer!

Fresh off revealing the secret phone calls from Eric Chelle that convinced him to dump England, the towering Wrexham shot-stopper sat down with the media team to name his personal All-Time Super Eagles Greatest XI.

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Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

But instead of playing it safe with his selections, the London-born giant dropped a lineup that has completely set the football internet on fire.

Born in 2001, the young keeper leaned heavily into the modern era, resulting in some absolutely jaw-dropping snubs that have older generation fans screaming in the comment sections.

Arthur Okonkwo || X

The Squad: Okonkwo's Greatest Nigeria XI

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Okonkwo set up his team in an attacking formation, loaded with pace, steel, and a few undeniable legends:

Goalkeeper: Vincent Enyeama

Defence: Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Elderson Echiejilé

Midfield: Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha

Forwards: Victor Moses, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman

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Arthur’s All Time Super Eagles XI pic.twitter.com/AYByNYcMhb — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 23, 2026

“Has Bro Heard About the Golden Era?!” — Generational War Erupts

The moment the graphics hit social media, the backlash was instant. For a country that boasts rich footballing royalty, seeing an All-Time Nigerian list that completely excludes two-time African Footballer of the Year Nwankwo Kanu, legendary top scorer Rashidi Yekini, and midfield general Sunday Oliseh was too much for traditionalists to handle.

The comment sections quickly turned into a hilarious battlefield of generational warfare. Disappointed traditionalists immediately swarmed the platform to question his footballing education, with one fan sarcastically asking if bro has ever even heard about the golden era of the Super Eagles.

Rashidi Yekini is Nigeria's all-time highest scorer with 37 goals. (Photo Credit: Imago)

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The criticism only intensified as local purists began dismissing his choices entirely, with a user bluntly writing that this one doesn't know anything and probably didn't watch a single Nigerian game while growing up.

The debate even took a dramatic tribal and regional turn as fans noticed the exclusion of the country's most capped player.

Super Eagles icon Sunday Oliseh

An eagle-eyed fan curiously demanded to know where he hid Ahmed Musa, questioning if the legend was left out simply because he isn't a Southerner.

However, a massive wave of supporters instantly jumped to the defence of the new Super Eagles keeper, praising the realism of his choices based on his age.

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A sensible fan shut down the haters, pointing out that if you disagree with his all-time eleven, then you will always have a problem with Gen Z, before labelling it a proper all-time eleven considering how young he is.

Even better, local fans completely fell in love with his choice of goalkeeper, validating his football IQ in pure pidgin english. A hyped supporter wrote that this guy actually knows 9ja football well, stating that the exact moment he saw him mention Enyeama, he knew say he know wetin he dey do!

Vincent Enyeama in Lille.

Having modern icons like Lookman after his masterclass season and Osimhen anchoring the front line makes total sense for a 2000s born.

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Eyes on the Prize in London

Eric Chelle has clearly built a camp where the players are encouraged to show their true personalities, even if it means triggering the fans.

Eric Chelle wants more players for the Super Eagles. || Imago

Okonkwo is currently tuning out the online noise as he trains intensively ahead of the four-nation Unity Cup title defence starting next Tuesday, May 26 against Zimbabwe.