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Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips: Pep Guardiola To Say Premier League Farewell In Style

Jimmy Anisulowo
Jimmy Anisulowo 15:44 - 23 May 2026
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Fresh from losing the title race, Manchester City welcome Europa League winners Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium for their final fixture of the season.
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City’s ambitions of taking the Premier League title race to the final weekend ended on Tuesday night, with their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth confirming Arsenal as the champions. 

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Prior to that, City had won nine of their previous 10 games across all competitions.

Their meeting with Aston Villa will also mark Pep Guardiola’s last game in charge of the Citizens following 10 trophy-laden years at the club, after his exit was confirmed on Friday.

For City supporters, the occasion marks the end of one of the greatest managerial eras English football has ever witnessed. 

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For Aston Villa, the trip to Manchester arrives with spirits soaring after continental glory in Istanbul.

Unai Emery’s side secured their first European trophy in 44 years on Wednesday night with a commanding 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg in the Europa League final.

UEFA Champions League qualification had already been secured before their final Premier League match, thanks to an excellent 4-2 victory against Liverpool.

Unlike City, the West Midlands outfit have little emotional weight surrounding the fixture. 

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Emery’s side can simply enjoy the occasion and attempt to spoil Guardiola’s farewell party while completing a league double over Manchester City for the first time since 2001/02.

Selection

Market

Best Odds

Confidence

Primary tip

Manchester City to win

1.30

High

Value bet

Over 2.5 goals

1.31

High

Player prop

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

1.40

High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester City to win

There is simply no way Manchester City will want Pep Guardiola’s final match in charge to end in disappointment.

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With the title race now over following Tuesday night’s draw with Bournemouth, Sunday afternoon is about celebrating the most successful manager in the club’s history.

City still come into this game in strong form overall, and with emotions running high at the Etihad, we expect Guardiola’s side to deliver one final statement performance.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have spent much of the week celebrating their Europa League triumph with an open-top bus parade through Birmingham.

Unai Emery’s side already have Champions League football secured for next season, meaning the intensity and preparation levels may not be quite the same heading into this match.

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Sometimes football picks are based on data. This one is based on emotion, occasion and the belief that City will send Guardiola off with a win.

Over 2.5 goals

Recent meetings between these two sides suggest goals are likely once again on Sunday.

Three of Manchester City’s last five matches against Aston Villa have seen over 2.5 goals scored, including the dramatic final-day clash between the two sides back in 2022.

This game may not carry the same title-race tension, but with the pressure largely off both teams, we expect an open and entertaining contest.

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Manchester City’s matches have consistently produced goals in recent weeks, while Villa’s attacking quality means they are always capable of contributing themselves.

With the Etihad set for a celebratory atmosphere, backing over 2.5 goals looks a strong option.

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

Erling Haaland may not have reached the absurd standards he set in previous seasons, but the Norwegian striker still heads into this game with 27 league goals to his name.

That total would represent a dream season for almost any striker in world football, which highlights just how extraordinary Haaland’s expectations have become.

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Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Haaland scores for Man City || Imago

The former Borussia Dortmund forward scored in City’s draw with Bournemouth in midweek and will undoubtedly be motivated to deliver in Guardiola’s farewell match.

With City expected to dominate possession and create chances, Haaland looks well-placed to get on the scoresheet once again.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

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Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Aston Villa: (4-2-3-1)

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Luiz; McGinn, Barkley, Rogers; Abraham

Team News – Manchester City

Man City have no new injury concerns.

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Rodri and Josko Gvardiol have recently returned from a groin issue and tibial fracture.

Bernardo Silva and John Stones are expected to feature in their farewell appearances for the club, while Guardiola could hand starts to the likes of Phil Foden, Savinho and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Team News – Aston Villa

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez broke his finger in the warm-up of the Europa League final but still went on to play the full 90 minutes. 

Deputy Marco Bizot will likely start in his stead between the sticks for the away side.

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Boubacar Kamara was ruled out for the rest of the season back in January due to a knee injury, whilst Brazilian winger Alysson has been recovering from a groin issue.

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