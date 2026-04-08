Super Eagles, Jamaica headline Unity Cup 2026 as 4-nation tournament returns to London

Nigeria, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India will compete in the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in London.

The 2026 Unity Cup is set to deliver a vibrant mix of football and culture as Super Eagles and Jamaica headline a four-nation tournament in London.

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Super Eagles will take part in the Unity Cup. || IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Scheduled to take place from May 26 to 30, the competition will return to The Valley, the historic home of Charlton Athletic.

Four Nations, One Stage

The 2026 edition will feature Nigeria, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India.

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The tournament will kick off with two exciting semi-finals as Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the opening semi-final on May 26.

Back in London to defend our title!#UnityCup pic.twitter.com/peopfz8N8u — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) April 8, 2026

The second semi-final on May 27 will see Jamaica take on India.

Organisers AfroSport described the Unity Cup as more than just football, calling it “a joyous occasion that brings people together in celebration of culture, rivalry, friendship, and respect.”

What NFF said

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President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s chances.

He said, “As perennial champions, the Super Eagles will look to retain their title. The tournament promises to be explosive.”

Meanwhile, Michael Ricketts encouraged fans across the diaspora to create an electric atmosphere, while Nqobile Magwizi described Zimbabwe’s participation as a “landmark moment.”

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