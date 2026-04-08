Super Eagles stars Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, confronted by angry fans after Oviedo defeat

Nigerian internationals Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams were among the Sevilla players ambushed by furious supporters following the team's latest loss on Sunday evening.

Sevilla slumped to their 15th defeat of the season, a damaging 1-0 loss away to relegation-threatened Oviedo at the Carlos Tartiere.

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The result was a major disappointment for Los Nervionenses, who were expected to secure at least a point against a struggling opponent but failed to deliver.

This was Sevilla's third consecutive loss, leaving the club precariously positioned just two points above the relegation zone.

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Ejuke and Adams mobbed

With only eight matches remaining, the team faces a genuine threat of dropping out of Spain's top flight for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

The club's supporters are clearly losing patience with the team's poor form. According to reports from L'Equipe, approximately 50 masked fans intercepted the players as they returned to the club's training facility.

Chidera Ejuke for Sevilla || Imago

The irate group blocked the entrance, directing verbal abuse at both players and staff. The situation required the intervention of security personnel to ensure the team's safety and de-escalate the tension.

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Both Adams and Ejuke were present during the incident but, along with their teammates, were unharmed.

Akor Adams in action || imago

However, this is not the first time the squad has faced such hostility from its own fanbase, raising concerns about player safety.

The two Nigerian players have endured a challenging season at Sevilla, a period marked by instability with frequent managerial and tactical shifts.

For now, they will be seeking safety assurances from the club while hoping for a swift turnaround in results on the pitch.

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