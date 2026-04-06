‘The result was a shame’ - Akor Adams claims referee is not to blame for Real Oviedo loss

Sevilla forward Akor Adams offered a frank evaluation of his team's performance following a damaging 1-0 loss to Real Oviedo in La Liga on Sunday, a result that has deepened the Andalusian club's relegation fears.

New head coach Luis García Plaza's appointment to steer the team out of a deepening crisis marked a disappointing start for him.

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Sevilla's task was made significantly harder after being reduced to ten men in the first half, which severely hampered their ability to execute their game plan.

A solitary, well-placed strike from Federico Viñas was enough to secure the victory for Oviedo.

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Adams reflects on loss

Speaking to the club's official website after the match, Adams did not hide his disappointment. "The result was a shame.

“It wasn't what we had prepared with the new manager, and we have to reset and forget this result as soon as possible," he said, highlighting the disconnect between the team's strategy and their on-field execution.

The former Montpellier striker was quick to dismiss any suggestions that external factors were responsible for the loss, insisting the team had only themselves to blame.

Akor Adams || Imago

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"We didn't lose because of the referees," Adams stated, "but we had several incidents that could have gone against us."

García Plaza recently took the helm from Matías Almeyda, who was let go after a dismal run of form that saw Sevilla claim just one victory in eight league matches, leaving them precariously positioned near the bottom of the table.