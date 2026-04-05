‘I haven't even been able to contact him’ - Sevilla new manager gives update on Akor Adams' place in the team

Sevilla's newly appointed manager, Luis García, has provided an update on Nigerian international Akor Adams, revealing he has had minimal interaction with the striker ahead of the crucial match against Real Oviedo.

Adams recently returned to the club after representing the Super Eagles in international friendlies against Jordan and Iran.

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He joined his Sevilla teammates for training on Thursday in preparation for their La Liga clash against Real Oviedo.

Currently sitting 16th in the La Liga standings and just two points clear of the relegation zone, Sevilla faces a challenging series of fixtures.

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García speaks on Adams

García explained that the timing has made it difficult to connect with him and other international players.

García was hired during the international break to replace Matías Almeyda, who was dismissed following a poor run of form that saw Sevilla secure just one win in their last five matches, leaving them in a precarious position in the league table.

Luis García Plaza || imago

"Right now, as I said, especially with some of them... Akor Adams trained Friday and Saturday. As much as I want to talk to him, I haven't even been able to contact him," García stated, as reported by Futbol Fantasy.

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"The international players are the same; some of them practically only started training on Thursday."

He also noted that he is using video analysis and individual discussions to prepare the squad for the upcoming game.

Akor Adams || Imago

"My idea right now... is that the players can only grasp 20% of what I want to do. I can't do more, it's impossible," García admitted.

"Now, by competing and taking that idea to 100%, we'll grow, we'll improve, we'll get things done. That's what I really want."

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"Tactically, above all, we'll keep improving and growing, but mentally we need a change of mindset, and they have to compete at 100%," he concluded.