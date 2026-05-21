Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips: Europe-Chasers Take On La Liga Champions For Final Day Clash

Barcelona take to the pitch for the final time in 2025–26 looking to end the season on a high when they visit Valencia on Saturday night.

Valencia’s dramatic stoppage-time winner to defeat Real Sociedad 4-3 last Sunday secured their La Liga status with what was their second win in three league games (D1).

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However, they face a very different challenge when champions Barcelona arrive at Mestalla on the final day.

A win against the champions would see Los Che go unbeaten in four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since December 2025.

More importantly, it would give them a chance of qualifying for European football if other results go their way.

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Unfortunately, their record against the league’s elite remains a major stumbling block.

Just two goals scored in seven matches against the top four tells its own story, and their cautious approach in these fixtures often limits their attacking threat.

Barcelona, meanwhile, travel south with the title already secured and the chance to finish on 97 points — their highest tally in over a decade.

Hansi Flick’s men briefly dipped after their El Clásico coronation, losing to Alaves amid heavy rotation, but their 3‑1 win over Real Betis last weekend suggested a return to business as usual.

Valencia vs Barcelona Bet Builder

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Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip First half to end in draw 1.33 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.74 High Double chance Barcelona to win or draw 1.29 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

First half to end in a draw

There has been very little action in the first halves of Valencia’s home fixtures this season.

Incredibly, only nine goals have been scored before the break across the 18 league matches at Mestalla. 62% of those games were level at the interval.

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Barcelona have also often started slowly on the road. They’ve drawn or been behind at half-time in 61% of their away league fixtures. Their first-half goal difference is just +3 on their travels.

Also, since Lamine Yamal has been sidelined, the Blaugrana have lost the majority of their creative edge, and now find it hard to carve sides open.

Those trends suggest this encounter is likely to be competitive in the opening period.

Valencia shouldn’t lack motivation as they chase an unlikely European place, having only secured safety last weekend.

Backing the first half to finish all square looks appealing, with an implied probability of 38.5%.

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Under 3.5 goals

Barcelona failed to score for the first time this season in La Liga in their last away game. Six of their previous seven matches have ended with three or fewer goals in total.

Some defensive improvements have also contributed to that. Barca have let in just three goals across their last six league fixtures. They now boast the joint-best defensive record in the Spanish top flight, with 0.89 goals conceded per game.

Valencia tend to play cautiously when they come up against the stronger sides. They’ve only managed to score twice in seven meetings with top-four opponents so far this term.

Given that, backing under 3.5 goals appears to offer value. That has been a winning bet in 83% of Valencia’s home matches in La Liga.

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Barcelona to win or draw

Already successfully defending their La Liga crown, Barcelona will simply be looking to make one final domestic statement when they travel to the Mestalla on Saturday night.

Landing a stunning 6-0 romp when they welcomed Valencia to Catalonia for their reverse showdown back in September, Flick’s side hold a remarkable dominant record.

However, it would not be a surprise to see Valencia secure a share of the spoils.

Still, we are expecting Barcelona to avoid defeat in the last match of their title-winning season.

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Predicted Lineups

Valencia: (4-4-2)

Dimitrievski; Rendall, Tarrega, Núñez, Vázquez; Rioja, Ugrinic, Rodríguez, Ramazani; Guerra, Duro

Barcelona: (4-3-2-1)

J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, F Torres, Rashford

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Team News – Valencia

Lucas Beltran (knee), Jose Copete (ankle), Dimitri Foulquier (knee), Jose Gaya (muscle) and Renzo Saravia (muscle) are all doubts for Valencia against Barcelona.

Los Che will also be missing Eray Comert (suspended) and Mouctar Diakhaby (muscle) on Saturday.

Team News – Barcelona

Barcelona, meanwhile, will remain without Lamine Yamal (hamstring) and Fermin Lopez (foot) for the clash.

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