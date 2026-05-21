Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will close out their underwhelming seasons before they begin to look to the future under new management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao betting tips

Under 3.5 goals

Both teams to score - No

Real Madrid to win

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao preview

Real Madrid will be looking to end a disappointing La Liga campaign on a positive note when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A campaign that opened with such promise for Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso is ending in a trophyless whimper amid reports of clashes between star players and departing head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

José Mourinho will have his work cut out for him should his expected arrival materialise in the summer.

Real Madrid are fresh off a 1-0 win over Sevilla, and as expected, they have again been strong at home this season, picking up 46 points from 18 matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only Barcelona (57 points) boast a better record in front of their own fans.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, are down in 12th, meaning there will be no European football at San Mames next season.

The visitors have picked up just one point from their last three matches, with their last match a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo that ended their slim hopes of sneaking into a European spot on the final matchday.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao head-to-head

Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 win over Athletic in the reverse match earlier this season, while it was 1-0 when the pair locked horns at Bernabeu during the 2024-25 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Athletic have not actually beaten Real Madrid at Bernabeu since January 2021, while Los Blancos have 125 wins from their 249 games against Athletic throughout history.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao team forms

Real Madrid La Liga form: 🟩🟧🟩🟥🟩🟩

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form: 🟩🟥🟩🟥🟥🟧

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao team news

Vinicius Junior is not expected to be involved for Real Madrid on Saturday, as the attacker is set to link up with the Brazil squad to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Vinicius' absence could open the door for Franco Mastantuono to feature in the final third alongside Brahim Diaz and Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Ferland Mendy (thigh) will also miss the match.

However, club captain Federico Valverde has been cleared to feature, having recovered from the head injury that he sustained in a recent clash with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Athletic, Nico Williams (hamstring), Oihan Sancet (muscle) and Yuri Berchiche (suspended) are definitely out of Saturday's contest with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Unai Eguiluz (knee), Unai Gomez (muscle), Dani Vivian (ankle) and Benat Prados (knee) need to be assessed before final decisions on their availability can be made.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Brahim, Mbappe, Mastantuono

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; Gorosabel, Alvarez, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Navarro, Berenguer; Guruzeta

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction

Real Madrid have won three of their last four matches in La Liga after edging past Sevilla by a goal to nil at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Athletic, meanwhile, have picked up just one point from their last three matches and are set for an underwhelming bottom-half finish.

Hence, Real Madrid will want to give their supporters something to cheer on the final matchday of the league campaign and as such, they should get another victory.

However, it is unlikely to be a thrilling and convincing performance from the hosts and it could be close in terms of the scoreline.

Advertisement

Advertisement