“I don’t want it" – Mourinho gives verdict on Real Madrid, Benfica contract situation

Jose Mourinho has firmly denied any communication with Real Madrid regarding a potential return to the Spanish club, stating he has had no contact with president Florentino Perez or any other key figures.

The 61-year-old is widely considered the leading candidate to succeed Álvaro Arbeloa, who is expected to depart Real Madrid following a period of inconsistent results.

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Reports have even suggested that a deal for Mourinho's return is already in place, though neither club has issued a confirmation.

Mourinho's current contract with Benfica runs until 2027 and includes a €3 million release clause.

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Mourinho denies Madrid rumours

Currently at the helm of Benfica, the Portuguese has claimed he has not been contacted by Real Madrid

"I have had no contact whatsoever with Real Madrid—not with the president, nor with any other key figure at the club," the Portuguese manager announced during a press conference.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Mourinho has been given a contract renewal offer by Benfica following his link to Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

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"They never told me they had an offer to show me. Not the president, nor any important person in the organisation. But if they had told me, I would have answered exactly the same way.”

“Yes, I received a contract renewal offer from Benfica on Wednesday. The offer was given to my agent, but I didn’t want to see it, find out about it, or analyze it. I’ll only do that starting Sunday, I’d say Sunday.

However, he has put all discussions about his future on hold, claiming he will make a decision soon.

"I've said I don't want it. I don't want anything at all right now," he stated, confirming that a decision will be made soon. "On Sunday [after the last match], yes," he added.

Jose Mourinho wanted by Real Madrid || Imago

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His potential return to Madrid would be aimed at bringing stability to a star-studded squad that has struggled with disciplinary issues.

During his previous tenure at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, Mourinho led the club to one La Liga title and a Copa del Rey victory.

According to Sky Sport, he has set two conditions for his return: "full control" over the team and a "significant say in transfers".