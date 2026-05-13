'He knows Real Madrid' - Former Spain star supports Mourinho's return to Bernabéu

Former Real Madrid star has backed Jose Mourinho for a possible return to the club, praising the Portuguese manager’s experience and understanding of Madrid’s culture.

Former Real Madrid star Guti has backed Jose Mourinho for a possible return to Real Madrid amid growing uncertainty surrounding the club.

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The former midfielder made the comments following Madrid’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico, a result that confirmed Barcelona as La Liga champions for the second consecutive season.

The loss to Barcelona has intensified scrutiny around Real Madrid after another difficult and trophyless campaign.

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Reports of dressing-room tension and instability within the club have continued to dominate headlines, with many questioning the direction of the team heading into next season.

As speculation over the club’s managerial future grows, Mourinho’s name has repeatedly emerged as a possible candidate for a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What Guti said

Speaking during Rushbet’s official event in Peru, Guti highlighted Mourinho’s personality and experience as qualities that could benefit Real Madrid.

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“Mourinho is a tough, strong, demanding coach. The good thing is that he already knows Real Madrid and understands what the club represents,” he said.

While backing Mourinho’s credentials, Guti acknowledged that the final decision rests with the club hierarchy.

“Ultimately, it’s a decision for the club to make. They will have to decide what is best for Real Madrid at this moment,” the former Spain international explained.

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Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, overseeing one of the most intense eras in modern Spanish football.