“Because he has money” — Mason Greenwood and girlfriend Harriet Robson BLASTED for reconciling years after domestic abuse scandal
Marseille forward Mason Greenwood and his partner Harriet Robson have come under fire following a pointed reaction on X.
The post came in response to a widely shared message praising the couple’s “strength” following their joint appearance at the 2026 UNFP Trophy gala on Monday night, May 11.
It was their first official red carpet appearance together as a couple, four years after the high-profile domestic abuse scandal that shook the internet.
An internet user, @cagiago_, wrote, “Growing up in poverty is a humiliation ritual, this guy abused her countless times but her and her family forgave him because he has money.”
Growing up in poverty is a humiliation ritual, this guy abused her countless times but her and her family forgave him because he has money. https://t.co/LI17py4ZTk— ͏͏͏𝐉𝐚𝐲 ⌖ (@cagiago_) May 12, 2026
The blunt comment has quickly gone viral on X, picking up over 27,000 likes, 1,200 reposts, and hundreds of quote tweets and replies as football fans and observers weighed in.
Many users echoed the original post’s sentiment, arguing that financial incentives appeared to override past issues and criticising family dynamics.
Others pushed back firmly, insisting that Harriet Robson has full agency as an adult and has chosen to move forward with the father of her children.
Defenders argued that outsiders have no real insight into the private relationship and should respect the couple’s decision to reconcile and focus on their family.
One user responded to the viral post saying, "Ok. You say He abuses her, she has the right to walk away, she didn’t, she stayed, her family supported, he’s had kids with her, she’s happily living with him, he’s become a better man. So what else do you want honestly asking"
Another wrote: "They could also have walked away with substantial cash settlements from domestic violence lawsuits as compensation, but they chose to stay. The fact is, none of us truly know the real reason why she remained with him, we can only make speculative assumptions."
One other user commented: "Until I get the side story of Hariet, I really have much to say coz clearly they are adults and if they decided to move on from that."
One other user responded with: "It's complicated because nobody truly knows what goes on behind closed doors, but the public evidence was hard to ignore."
Mason Greenwood and Harriet Robson move on from dark past
Greenwood and Robson became the focus of intense global media scrutiny in January 2022 following a high-profile domestic abuse scandal.
The British influencer published graphic images, videos of physical injuries, and a highly distressing audio recording on her social media account, leading to allegations of assault and coercive control against Greenwood.
The Greater Manchester Police promptly arrested the player, while Manchester United suspended him indefinitely from all training and matches. Major corporate sponsors, including Nike and Electronic Arts, immediately severed ties with the athlete, severely damaging his public reputation and halting his career.
The legal proceedings concluded in February 2023 when the Crown Prosecution Service officially dropped all criminal charges, including attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Prosecutors cited the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new material evidence, which meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.
Following the dismissal of the case, Robson and Greenwood quietly reconciled their romantic relationship. They have since expanded their family, welcoming their first daughter in July 2023 and a second daughter in early 2025.
They have since expanded their family, welcoming their first daughter in July 2023 and a second daughter in early 2025.
Unable to reintegrate into Manchester United due to intense public backlash and the results of an internal club investigation, Greenwood permanently relocated his career abroad.
Following a successful one-season loan spell with Spanish club Getafe, he completed a permanent transfer to French Ligue 1 side Marseille in July 2024.
Robson and their children moved to France to support him, where the family now resides.