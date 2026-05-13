‘I think we've got to strike’ - Ferdinand urges Man United to sign Tchouaméni

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has called on his former club to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, citing recent tensions at the Spanish club as a potential opening.

Reports from Spain have highlighted a period of internal strife at Real Madrid, including a training ground altercation between Tchouaméni and teammate Federico Valverde.

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This off-field drama led to Valverde being hospitalised and was also compounded by their rivals securing LaLiga title.

Tchouaméni has reportedly been on Manchester United's radar as they look to overhaul their midfield this summer.

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Ferdinand wants Tchouaméni at Man United

Ferdinand believes this instability presents a perfect opportunity for United to "pounce" and secure a player he considers a top target.

"Tchouaméni, allegedly, has had a bit of a fight with Valverde in training," Ferdinand stated on his 'Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE' YouTube channel.

"That wouldn't worry me one bit about him coming to Manchester United. I want a bit of fight, I want a bit of aggression."

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The former defender praised the French international's character and on-field abilities, dismissing any concerns that the incident points to a disciplinary problem.

"He's not somebody who has been places and then they go: 'Oh guys, he's trouble.' I've met him, he's a lovely guy," Ferdinand added.

Rio Ferdinand, Man United legend || Imago

"He's quite softly spoken but if you put him into a 90-minute match where it means something, then the guy can play.

“He can do both sides of the game: he can play but can also rattle a few and get around people—he's versatile."

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Ferdinand concluded with a strong endorsement: "I really like Tchouaméni, if we can get him, it would be an unbelievable signing.

Aurélien Tchouaméni for Real Madrid || Imago

“If we can pounce in a moment where there's a bit of destabilisation at the club... then I think we've got to strike."

The altercation between Tchouaméni and Valverde on May 7 reportedly stemmed from a disagreement the previous day.

Spanish media detailed that tensions escalated during a training session, leading to a physical confrontation. Both players were reportedly fined approximately £430,000 (€500,000).

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