I'm SICK of it! - Fede Valverde’s pregnant wife Mina Bonino reacts hours after Real Madrid star was fined

Valverde's wife did not hold back on social media after the midfielder was hospitalised this week.

The wife of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has spoken out against relentless online harassment following her husband’s hospitalisation following a reported training ground altercation with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

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In a strongly worded statement shared on her Instagram Stories this Friday, May 8, Bonino said she was “sick of these people” who attack her and her family with “total impunity".

What happened

Fede Valverede and his wife Mina Bonino | IMAGO

The TV host and journalist, who is six months pregnant with the couple’s third child addressed accusations and defamatory comments, including false claims that she sells photos on adult content sites, and highlighted the personal toll during her pregnancy.

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Mina Bonino | Instagram

“I’m sick of people speaking with total impunity. What more has to be done? What proof do they want? All just to see who has the bigger ego! Not everything in life is free,” Bonino wrote.

🚨 Fede Valverde’s Wife Mina Bonino responds to people attacking her on X:



“I’m sick of these people. Sick of people speaking with total impunity. What more has to be done? What proof do they want? All just to see who has the bigger ego! Not everything in life is free.



And I’m… pic.twitter.com/YzRVuA0aWU — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 8, 2026

She added: “A man is not a man if he goes after a footballer’s wife who is six months pregnant just to vent his personal hatred. I’m exhausted, seriously. I should be worrying about my baby’s health — especially after everything I went through three years ago — and instead, out of nowhere, I have to put up with some guy constantly criticising me for absolutely no reason. Enough. There has to be a limit.”

Tensions cool as fines follow

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Real Madrid skipper Fede Valverde | IMAGO

Valverde, 27, sustained a head injury during the incident with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni at the club’s Valdebebas training centre on Thursday.

He required stitches and was diagnosed by Real Madrid’s medical team with cranioencephalic trauma. He has been advised to rest for 10-14 days and will miss Sunday’s El Clásico against Barcelona. The club confirmed he is now at home in good condition. Valverde has stated that he accidentally hit his head on a table during the argument and denied any physical blows occurred between the pair.

Real Madrid has imposed a fine of €500,000 on each player. Both Valverde and Tchouaméni appeared before an internal investigator, expressed complete remorse, apologised to each other and the club, and the matter has now been closed.

Bonino later shared the first image of Valverde since the incident, showing him back at the training ground with his wife and wearing a cap to cover the stitched cut.

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This is not the first time Bonino has publicly defended her husband or commented on club matters.