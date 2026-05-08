I don't lose to anyone — Messi explains why he is the GOAT

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi discussed his unrivalled winning mentality.

Lionel Messi recently offered a rare, candid glimpse into the elite psychological makeup that has helped establish him as the most decorated player in the history of the sport, attributing his unprecedented success to an obsessive, lifelong winning mentality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Messi said

The 38-year-old Argentine legend discussed his competitive drive in a recent podcast appearance. He humorously admitted:

"I like winning at everything! I don't even let my sons win in video games… That’s just the way I am, and it’s what led me to achieve everything I’ve achieved. I don't know how to lose, but that’s what made me who I am."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is precisely this uncompromising refusal to accept defeat that has propelled Messi to a staggering, record-breaking 46 team trophies for club and country.

His unmatched resume features the ultimate prize in international football, the World Cup; a hoard of club trophies across three countries; and an incredible eight individual Ballon d'Or awards, all of which have earned him GOAT status.

Winning drive in South Florida

This insatiable hunger for victory has translated perfectly to his current chapter with Inter Miami CF, thoroughly dismantling the early assumptions that he relocated to the United States in the summer of 2023 merely to quietly see his playing days out in the sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead of treating Major League Soccer as a relaxed retirement tour, Messi utilised his elite mentality to completely revolutionise the franchise's competitive trajectory.

Under his captaincy, the previously struggling club captured their historic first piece of silverware by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, before emphatically conquering the domestic league to secure the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference title, and the 2025 MLS Cup.