Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips: Europe-Chasing Bees Looking To Swarm Title-Chasers At The Etihad

Manchester City will be looking to get back on track when they return to the Etihad Stadium to host Brentford on Saturday.

The Citizens’ title ambitions suffered a major setback on Monday in a six-goal thriller against Everton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a late rally, they could only draw 3-3 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and lost ground on leaders Arsenal. That result came on the back of a three-game winning streak in the league for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The hosts cannot afford to drop points here, but that’s no guarantee against a strong Brentford side.

Keith Andrews’ men beat West Ham 3-0 last time out to revive their European aspirations. They’d gone six matches without a Premier League win before that, although five of those games resulted in draws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the visiting Bees have not won an away game since a February triumph over the now-relegated Burnley, and their last six meetings with Guardiola’s side have yielded five defeats and a draw.

Brentford should at least have some success going forward.

They have scored in five of their last seven games, while both teams have netted in five of Manchester City’s last six home fixtures.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Manchester City to win 1.39 High Value bet Both teams to score 1.64 High Player prop Jeremy Doku anytime goalscorer 9.75 Medium

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester City to win

A thrilling battle at the top of the Premier League took its latest turn as Manchester City drew 3-3 at Everton, with the title now no longer in the hands of Pep Guardiola's side.

At 3-1 down it looked even worse, but Jeremy Doku's stunning last-gasp equaliser salvaged a point for City, leaving them five points behind Arsenal with a game in hand on the leaders.

Brentford coach Keith Andrews is surely in the conversation for manager of the season after a remarkable debut campaign in management. Even after losing their manager and a host of key players last summer, the Bees are in 7th place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brentford have never qualified for Europe but are right amongst a crowded race for those positions, and they will be full of confidence after their 3-0 win at home to West Ham in their previous match.

It could be a nervy game for City, with the visitors providing plenty of threat on the counterattack.

However, the Etihad has been a fortress this season, and they're unbeaten there since they lost to Spurs in their first home game of 2025/26, winning twelve and drawing three.

In a game they have to win, we're predicting Man City will see off a solid Brentford side, eventually winning 3-1.

Both teams to score

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bees have been in good form on the road, with just two losses in their last nine, and scored three or more goals in big wins at Everton, Newcastle and Burnley.

Brentford's last away game was also in Manchester, and they put in a more than decent performance in a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford, arguably unlucky not to come away with a point.

Igor Thiago's 22 Premier League goals only trail Erling Haaland's 25 in the Golden Boot race.

Although we've predicted City to win, we reckon Brentford have enough threat to find the back of the net, so we're picking both teams to score.

Jeremy Doku anytime goalscorer

Advertisement

Advertisement

There would have been a damaging defeat for Man City last time out had it not been for Doku. The Belgian produced two moments of real quality, with the first and last goals in a six-goal thriller.

The 23-year-old is currently in a rich vein of form. He has registered four goals and two assists in his previous five appearances in all competitions.

Doku also netted a crucial late equaliser in City’s previous game in the FA Cup semi-finals against Southampton.

Given his current hot streak, Guardiola cannot afford to leave the winger out. Doku has moved on to 12 goals for club and country this season, thanks to his recent contributions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He’s capable of providing the attacking spark in this game, and seems good as an anytime goalscorer bet.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Brentford: (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Hickey; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

Team News – Manchester City

Man City defensive duo Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Ruben Dias (ankle) are set to remain sidelined.

It also remains to be seen whether Rodri will be ready to return after missing the last three matches with a groin issue.

Guardiola is not expected to make too many changes, if any, to his starting lineup, but one potential alteration could see Rayan Ait-Nouri return at left-back and Nico O’Reilly move into midfield at the expense of Nico Gonzalez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mateo Kovacic may also be ready to start after recovering from injury.

Team News – Brentford

As for Brentford, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho (both knee) remain unavailable for selection, while Jordon Henderson (unspecified) and Rico Henry (thigh) will have injuries assessed ahead of kickoff.