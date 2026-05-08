Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips: Red Meets Blue At Anfield In Battle For European Places

Liverpool can take another step towards securing Champions League football when they host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

A 3-2 defeat against Man Utd last time out was the latest setback in a tough season for Arne Slot.

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The Dutchman had overseen three straight Premier League victories before that against Fulham, Everton, and Crystal Palace.

It was Liverpool’s eighth defeat on the road this season and highlights the team’s problems with consistency.

As underwhelming as Liverpool’s season has been, it’s beginning to look like a successful one when compared to Chelsea’s fortunes.

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The Blues have lost their last six Premier League matches – and following their latest 3-1 home defeat against a much-changed Nottingham Forest side – can no longer finish in the top five.

There is at least an FA Cup final to look forward to for Chelsea next weekend. But given their current dire predicament, their fans must be fearing the worst.

Interim coach Calum McFarlane will no doubt want to see an improved performance from his team before that.

However, an interim-led Chelsea, a six-game losing streak, and a goalkeeper crisis will most likely make the trip to Anfield a mission impossible for the Blues.

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Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Over 2.5 goals 1.44 High Double chance Liverpool to win or draw 1.28 High Player prop Dominic Szoboszlai anytime goalscorer 4.00 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have already conceded more league goals this season than they managed across the entirety of last campaign, despite still having games remaining.

Each of Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored, while 60% of their last ten league games have featured at least three goals.

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Chelsea’s recent matches have followed a similar trend, with four of their last five Premier League games producing over 2.5 goals.

The Blues also conceded three goals in their most recent outing against Nottingham Forest, highlighting their defensive issues.

All of these point towards goals at Anfield.

Liverpool to win or draw

Liverpool may have lost 2-1 to Chelsea earlier this season, but recent history at Anfield strongly favours the Reds.

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Arne Slot’s men have won 60% of their last ten Premier League matches, including victories in three of their last four league outings.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have endured a miserable run of form, winning just one of their last ten Premier League games and losing six in a row coming into this weekend.

You also have to go back to November 2014 for the last time Chelsea beat Liverpool at Anfield in front of supporters in the Premier League, with the Blues’ 2021 victory taking place behind closed doors during the COVID season.

Given Chelsea’s struggles and Liverpool’s strong home record in this fixture, we’re backing the Reds to avoid defeat.

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Dominic Szoboszlai anytime goalscorer

Liverpool are dealing with a host of selection issues right now. They are particularly short up front, with Hugo Ekitike injured, while Alexander Isak is a doubt.

This may again see several players pushed into more advanced roles.

Dominik Szoboszlai was used further up the pitch at Old Trafford last time out and he bagged a goal and an assist despite his team losing 3-2. He’s one of the players who should offer a goal threat for Liverpool, despite the shortage of options up top.

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The Hungarian international has scored 13 times across all competitions this term for the Reds. He’s averaging 2.0 shots per game in the Premier League.

With an implied probability of 25%, the 25-year-old is good for value as an anytime goalscorer bet.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: (4-2-3-1)

Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo

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Chelsea: (4-2-3-1)

Jorgensen; James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Team News – Liverpool

Liverpool are hopeful Alexander Isak and Alisson Becker will be available for selection after injury.

However, the Chelsea game may come too soon for Mohamed Salah, who is likely to play at least one more game before bidding farewell.

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Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are all long-term injury casualties, and Giorgi Mamardashvili remains sidelined.

Team News – Chelsea

Chelsea’s loss to Forest was overshadowed by the sickening head injury to teenage attacker Jesse Derry, who was stretchered off to warm applause from both sets of supporters after his collision with Zach Abbott.

Derry-Abbott was one of two head clashes at Stamford Bridge, where Robert Sanchez and Morgan Gibbs-White also crashed into each other, so Filip Jorgensen may be required in between the posts in the former's place.

McFarlane is at least hopeful of having attacking trio Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens fit for the weekend, but Estevao Willian (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) will play no part.

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