Virgil van Dijk slams Liverpool season as ‘Unacceptable’

Virgil van Dijk labels Liverpool’s season “unacceptable” after defeat to Manchester United.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has issued a frank assessment of the club’s underwhelming campaign, describing it as “unacceptable” following another disappointing result.

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The Reds’ struggles continued with a defeat to Manchester United, a loss that completed a rare league double for their fierce rivals, the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have endured an inconsistent Premier League run, leaving their hopes of securing a top-four finish hanging in the balance.

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What Van Dijk said

Speaking after the match, Van Dijk did not shy away from the reality of the situation, insisting the club’s standards have not been met.

“I’m not here to make excuses. It’s been a very disappointing season, an unacceptable season for us,” he said.

The Dutch defender stressed the need for accountability and improvement moving forward, “We shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to work, turn this around, and make sure next season these things don’t happen because this is not Liverpool.”

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Amid growing criticism from supporters, Van Dijk also addressed concerns about players travelling abroad during short breaks between fixtures.

Several squad members, including Alexis Mac Allister, were spotted on brief getaways.

However, the Liverpool skipper defended his teammates’ right to use their limited time off as they see fit.

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“I’m not sure it’s a holiday, it’s more like a city trip. If you have one day off, players decide how they spend it with their families. We are all adults,” Van Dijk explained.

Van Dijk also pointed to other elite teams as examples of how rest can benefit performance, referencing Pep Guardiola and his approach at Manchester City.

“You see Guardiola giving his players a few days off, and they’re still performing well. It’s about finding the right balance between rest and work,” he noted.

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