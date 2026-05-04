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‘It should have been disallowed’ - Slot slams VAR after controversial Sesko goal in Man United defeat

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:08 - 04 May 2026
Slot slams VAR after controversial Sesko goal
Liverpool manager Arne Slot was left fuming after a contentious VAR decision allowed a Benjamin Sesko goal to stand during the game against Manchester United.
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The Reds suffered a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, ending their three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

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The controversy erupted in the first half of the game after Matheus Cunha had already given United the lead. Sesko doubled the advantage, but replays suggested the ball may have brushed his hand after striking his leg on its way into the net. 

Despite a lengthy review, VAR determined there was "no conclusive evidence" of a handball, allowing the goal to stand.

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Slot fumes at VAR

The decision baffled Slot, who insisted the goal should have been overturned according to the rules of the game.

"If it was a touch, which I think it is, because if you know a bit about ball sports, you know that if a ball has a certain curve and the curve changes, there must have been a contact. The rule is if there was a touch, then it should have been disallowed,” said Slot.

Slot expressed a growing frustration with officiating decisions this season, suggesting a pattern of calls going against his team.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago
Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago
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"I don't think it's a surprise to anyone this season that if there's a VAR intervention or if there's something that could be left or could be right (50-50), then the decision goes against us," he lamented. "That has been the whole season, every single time."

He cited previous examples to support his claim, including a penalty decision in a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain and inconsistent refereeing in other games.

"I saw last week my goalkeeper on the floor with an injury and the referee doesn't stop the game. I see a player of United off the pitch today and the referee stops the game when we try to play on. That has been our whole season," Slot added.

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