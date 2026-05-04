Neville and Carragher go at each other over Man Utd and Liverpool’s title credentials

A heated debate erupted between pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher regarding Manchester United and Liverpool’s prospects of winning the Premier League title.

The argument occurred after the Red Devils claimed a 3-2 victory over the Reds to secure Champions League football next season.

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The win at Old Trafford extended United's lead over the Merseyside club to six points, prompting a discussion about which of the two rivals is better positioned for future success.

Carragher, however, was quick to dismiss any notion that United could challenge for the title within the next two seasons, cautioning Neville not to be "kidded" by their recent form.

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Neville and Carragher’s argument

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, former United captain Neville suggested that his old club is not far from clinching their first league title since 2013.

"There's a couple of real unknowns; the managers and which club is going to recruit the best this summer," he stated. "Both are going to sign three or four players."

Neville believes the league could be more open in the near future. "I do think the league could be up for grabs over the next couple of years and I think Manchester United could be in a position to exploit that," he explained.

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"At some point, Pep [Guardiola] has to leave [Manchester City]. And I don't think the other big clubs are quite right. There is a league title up to grabs."

In contrast, Carragher argued that United's current standing is a "false economy." The Anfield legend pointed out that their lighter fixture list, due to an early exit from cup competitions and no European football, has been a significant advantage.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville || Credit: Imago

"I still think Liverpool are better-placed and the reason I say that is we've seen Man United's best team out there today," Carragher said. "Liverpool are three or four short there. They also have the players who have won before in terms of the biggest trophies."

He added, "I don't think either of them will be there in terms of the title next season. I still think it will be Arsenal or Manchester City."

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The argument continued in the Sky studio, where Neville highlighted Liverpool's need to rebuild. "They have to build a new team that won't have won the titles that they've won before.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

“Liverpool's recruitment is gonna have to be good... and the manager's gonna have to settle down next season."

Visibly frustrated, Neville exclaimed, "We've beat them twice this season, we've finished above them in the league and he's still sat there saying, 'Liverpool are better'! What more can United do?"

Carragher retorted sharply, "Don't get kidded about United finishing third, you've had no European football, no cup competitions. You've done really well this season in terms of where you've ended up, but don't get kidded by it!"

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