Arbeloa defends Mbappe's romantic trip with girlfriend amid injury concerns

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa has publicly defended Kylian Mbappe after the star striker faced criticism for taking a holiday in Sardinia while recovering from an injury.

The controversy comes at a challenging time for Mbappe, who suffered a muscular injury against Real Betis.

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After being substituted at Benito Villamarin, medical tests confirmed a lesion in his left hamstring, casting doubt on his participation in the remainder of the season.

Real Madrid are anxious for their top scorer to return for the upcoming Clasico against Barcelona, a match they must win to keep their La Liga title hopes alive.

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Arbeloa speaks about Mbappe’s romantic trip

Mbappe was spotted on the Italian island with his actress girlfriend, Ester Exposito, sparking debate over his commitment as the team enters a critical phase of the season.

Despite being on the sidelines, Mbappe's trip with Exposito drew scrutiny from fans, which Arbeloa had to address.

Real Madrid manager Arbeloa || Imago

Following Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday, Arbeloa said, "All planning regarding injured players is always overseen by Real Madrid's medical staff, who determine when they need to go to Valdebebas and when they don't," Arbeloa explained to reporters. "In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he sees fit, like any other player."

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As the pivotal clash at Spotify Camp Nou on May 10 approaches, the fitness of key players remains a top concern for the coaching staff.

Arbeloa also offered a cautious update on both Mbappe and veteran defender Dani Carvajal, expressing optimism that both could return before the season ends.

Kylian Mbappe || Imago

"We'll see how Mbappe is this week; it seemed like his recovery was going to be a bit longer," the manager stated.

"The same goes for Carvajal; I'm hopeful he can finish the season playing on the pitch." Looking ahead to the Barcelona match, he added, "It's going to be another great match against a very strong opponent who are doing things well."

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