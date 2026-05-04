‘I would rate him up there with the best’ - Ex-Super Eagles player claims Iwobi deserves more respect

Former Nigeria and Brentford defender Sam Sodje has called for greater appreciation for Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi, highlighting his consistent performances for both club and country.

Since his international debut in 2015, Iwobi has become a mainstay in the Nigerian national team. He has earned 99 caps, placing him third on the country's all-time appearance list and closing in on Ahmed Musa's record of 111.

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At the club level, the Fulham midfielder has made over 318 appearances in the English Premier League, the most by any Nigerian player.

Fulham's performance in recent weeks has suffered due to his absence, highlighting the importance of his presence to the team this season.

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Sodje hails Iwobi

In a recent interview, Sodje offered a strong defence of Iwobi, who recently turned 30, arguing that the player has overcome early scrutiny to become a vital part of the national setup.

"I think he has done really well because when he first came to the national team, his ability was questioned because of his uncle (Jay-Jay Okocha)," Sodje explained. "But I think he has improved so much because of the career he has had in England."

Efe Sodje, Super Eagles legend || Getty

Sodje, who also played in England, emphasised the difficulty of maintaining a long career in the Premier League and praised Iwobi's dedication.

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"I know how tough it is—we have to give him a lot of respect," he stated. "He grew up in our face... he’s come to be a very experienced and important player for the national team."

Iwobi in action for Nigeria || Imago

The former centre-back acknowledged that some fans might not rank Iwobi among Nigeria's all-time greats but insisted that from a professional's perspective, his value is clear.