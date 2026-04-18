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EPL: Alex Iwobi forced off with hamstring injury against Brentford

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:24 - 18 April 2026
Alex Iwobi was forced off in the first half of Fulham's Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday after pulling his hamstring, with Samuel Chukwueze coming on as his replacement.
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Nigerian playmaker Alex Iwobi's afternoon came to a painful and premature end at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

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The Nigerian midfielder who recently spoke about culture shock in Nigeria and England pulled up sharply on the 42nd minute of Fulham's Matchweek 33 clash against Brentford, clutching his right hamstring after chasing a ball toward the touchline.

The Super Eagles star, who had been one of Fulham's more influential presences in an otherwise tight and cagey opening half, was unable to continue and was replaced by compatriot Samuel Chukwueze just a minute later.

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A like-for-like swap that will offer some consolation, but the sight of Iwobi limping off will be a concern for both Fulham and Nigeria.

Iwobi blow for Fulham

The first half ended goalless, a scoreline that reflected the general tone of the contest, disciplined, physical and short on clear-cut chances at either end.

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Keith Andrews' Brentford side pressed high and hard in their trademark style at home, while Fulham were organised and structured without ever truly threatening to break the deadlock before the break.

The stakes are considerable for both West London rivals. Brentford come into this fixture looking to strengthen their foothold in the top half of the table, while Fulham are chasing points in what has been a solid recent run of form, particularly in the second half of matches, a pattern manager Marco Silva had flagged as a priority area for improvement heading into the game.

That second-half improvement may now have to come without one of their more creative and energetic midfield options. Iwobi's loss is a blow to Fulham's rhythm and could shift the shape of how Silva sets up for the final 45 minutes, with Chukwueze likely to offer a more direct, wider threat in his place.

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The extent of Iwobi's hamstring injury will become clearer in the days ahead, but given the timing of the pull and the visible discomfort, Fulham will be braced for the possibility that their midfielder faces a spell on the sidelines, a significant concern with the Premier League season entering its final stretch.

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Alex Iwobi Brentford Premier League Fulham Nigeria
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