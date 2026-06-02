Oshoala leads early arrivals as Super Falcons begin preparations for Senegal friendlies
Veteran striker Asisat Oshoala has reported to the Super Falcons' training camp in Ikenne, Ogun State, as preparations get underway for two international friendly matches against Senegal.
The experienced forward is among the first group of players to arrive in camp, alongside defender Shukurat Oladipo and midfielder Kafayat Shittu.
More players are expected to join the squad, with head coach Justine Madugu anticipating a full house before the team's first official training session.
The ten-time African champions will use the friendlies to assess their readiness ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they will once again target continental glory.
Nigeria is scheduled to face Senegal in the first encounter on Friday at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, while the second fixture will take place at the same venue on Monday.
The Super Falcons have been drawn in a challenging Group C alongside Egypt, Zambia, and tournament debutants Malawi.
Senegal, meanwhile, will battle hosts Morocco, Algeria, and Kenya in Group A.
With WAFCON also serving as a pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, the stakes are significantly higher.
The four semi-finalists will earn automatic qualification for the global tournament, while the fifth-placed team will secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs.