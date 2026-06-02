Let's do something special - Tuchel tells England fans

Tuchel targets World Cup glory as England chase second star

England manager Thomas Tuchel has underlined his determination to guide the Three Lions to World Cup success, insisting that winning the tournament is the only objective for his squad.

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Thomas Tuchel

With England preparing for another attempt to claim their first major international trophy since 1966, Tuchel has encouraged his players and supporters to embrace the challenge rather than shy away from expectations.

Tuchel targets World Cup trophy with England

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The German coach, who took charge with the aim of delivering silverware, made it clear that the team's ambitions extend far beyond simply reaching the latter stages of the competition.

He said, "Our objective is straightforward, we want to become world champions. We shouldn't be afraid to talk about it. The goal is there for everyone to see. We want to add a second star to the England shirt, and that has to be our focus from day one."

Tuchel also highlighted the importance of togetherness and team spirit, recalling advice he received from a former World Cup winner.

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He added, "I recently spoke with someone who has won the World Cup, and one thing stood out. He said the quality between teams in the quarter-finals and the final is often very similar. What separates champions is unity, the willingness to fight for each other and put the team first."

The England boss believes creating a strong bond within the squad could be the difference between another near miss and a historic triumph.

He added, "When a group becomes more than just teammates and develops a genuine connection, special things can happen. That's the environment we're trying to build. Everyone must be fully committed to the collective goal."

England have been drawn alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L and are widely considered favourites to progress to the knockout rounds.

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The squad has been based in Florida ahead of the tournament, using the training camp to adapt to the climate conditions expected during the competition.