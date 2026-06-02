Man City’s £368K-per-week star who loves Burna Boy’s music ties the knot ahead of maiden World Cup

The international football star reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony in his hometown.

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush has reportedly tied the knot with his partner Jailan El Gabbas in an intimate ceremony.

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Grainy photos of the couple in their wedding attire have surfaced on social media fan pages, showing the happy newlyweds celebrating their special day.

Marmoush himself confirmed the news by posting a joyful selfie on his Instagram Stories, where both he and Jailan proudly displayed their wedding rings while smiling in a car, accompanied by a string of red heart emojis

Oma Marmoush shared a selfie with his newly-wedded wife Jailan El Gabbas | Instagram

The news comes after Marmoush first announced his engagement to Jailan on Instagram in December 2025.

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The 26-year-old Egyptian international, who earns a reported £368,000 per week at the Etihad Stadium, is known to be a big fan of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy’s music. He has previously spoken about enjoying the Grammy-winning artist’s tracks after signing for the Premier League giants in 2025.

Man City forward Omar Marmoush | IMAGO

The couple chose to keep their wedding relatively private, with limited details shared publicly. The emergence of the photos and Marmoush’s own post have sparked widespread congratulations from fans across social media.

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العريس وصل

زواج لاعب منتخب مصر عمر مرموش

مليون مبروك ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QpAT3S4OxY — Amoool_أمووول (@Mooola91199873) June 2, 2026

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Since arriving at Manchester City, Marmoush has grown into an important member of Pep Guardiola’s attacking options, praised for his speed, technical skill, and goal-scoring threat

Key player for Egypt at the World Cup

Egypt star Omar Marmoush | IMAGO

Marmoush is expected to play a starring role for Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Pharaohs will be looking to him as one of their main attacking threats.

Marmoush is set to play in his first-ever World Cup. Before this summer's edition, Egypt failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, and the former Frankfurt forward had not yet made his senior international debut during the 2018 tournament.

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