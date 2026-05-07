Afrobeats to the world: Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for 2026 FIFA World Cup theme song

Burna Boy joins Davido as the only Nigerian artists to ever feature on the official FIFA World Cup song.

The undisputed queen of the pitch is returning to the global stage with a new rhythmic powerhouse at her side.

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From the center of Rio de Janeiro’s historic Maracanã Stadium, Shakira officially announced her return to football’s greatest tournament by teasing “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This time, the Colombian icon is joined by Nigerian Afro-fusion heavyweight Burna Boy, signaling a high-stakes cultural collision between Latin pop royalty and the reigning vanguard of the Afrobeats movement.

The high-energy teaser, which Shakira shared across her social platforms, opens with classic football imagery before cutting to the singer dancing energetically across the Maracanã pitch. Clad in a vibrant yellow outfit and surrounded by a troupe of dancers in a celebratory routine, the visuals build toward stunning aerial shots of the stadium lit by fireworks and a powerful closing message declaring that the world is ready.

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Shakira || Credit: Imago

The teaser, which she shared on social media today, feels like a spiritual successor to Shakira’s 2010 global anthem 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)'.

In the clip, the energy builds toward sweeping aerial shots of the stadium engulfed in fireworks, ending with a simple, defiant message: "WE ARE READY."

Shakira || Photo Credit: Getty

Shakira remains no stranger to soundtracking the history of the sport, having successfully dominated multiple World Cup cycles.

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Her previous hits, including the cultural phenomena “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” in 2010 and “La La La” in 2014, were watched and sung by billions, cementing her status as a permanent fixture in the tournament's DNA.

Burna Boy brings Afrobeats energy to the global stage

Burna Boy | Credit: Instagram

This collaboration marks another major milestone for Afrobeats on the world stage. Burna Boy, one of the genre’s biggest ambassadors, adds his distinctive voice, rhythm, and cultural weight to what promises to be one of the most anticipated World Cup anthems in years.

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Burna’s football credentials are already impressive. In 2023, the Grammy winner co-headlined the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show in Istanbul alongside Brazilian popstar Anitta.

Burna Boy performing at the 2023 Champions League Pepsi final Kick off show| Photo Credit: Imago

This latest milestone makes Burna Boy a central figure for the upcoming tournament's musical identity, becoming only the Afrobeats artist to be featured on a World Cup soundtrack.

Nigerian music superstar Davido returned to the public eye at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

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Burna’s involvement follows a streak of Nigerian artists infiltrating football’s most elite spaces. From Rema’s historic performance at the Ballon d’Or to Tems lighting up the FIFA Club World Cup, 'Dai Dai' represents the ultimate validation of the "Afrobeats to the World" movement.