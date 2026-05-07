Osimhen and Onuachu's clubs among 11 teams referred to Turkish disciplinary board

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu's clubs have been dragged before Turkish football's disciplinary board

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has taken a hardline stance following the latest round of domestic fixtures, referring eleven top-tier clubs to its disciplinary committee.

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Among those facing potential sanctions are the current employers of Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, following various rule violations recorded during matchweek 32.

Super Lig giants under scrutiny

The TFF’s legal department confirmed that a significant portion of the Super Lig has been sent to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) for review.

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High-profile clubs, including Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray and Paul Onuachu’s Trabzonspor, are at the centre of the investigation, alongside other heavyweights like Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

The list also extends to Gaziantep FK, Samsunspor, Kayserispor, Antalyaspor, Genclerbirligi, Kasimpasa, and Kocaelispor.

While the official statement did not detail the specific nature of each infraction, the mass referral suggests a turbulent weekend of disciplinary breaches across the Turkish top flight.

Wide-Reaching sanctions and managerial troubles

The disciplinary sweep has not been restricted to the first division, as several teams from the Trendyol 1. Lig (second tier) are also facing evaluation.

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Clubs such as Hatayspor, Igdir FK, and promotion-chasers Esenler Erokspor have been flagged for various reasons.

The PFDK is also reviewing the conduct of prominent managers Volkan Demirel and Osman Ozkoylu, who have both been referred under precautionary measures.

As the key judicial body in Turkish football, the PFDK holds the power to issue heavy fines or stadium bans.