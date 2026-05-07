Advertisement

Osimhen and Onuachu's clubs among 11 teams referred to Turkish disciplinary board

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:44 - 07 May 2026
Osimhen's absence a bigger blow than Onuachu's
Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu's clubs have been dragged before Turkish football's disciplinary board
Advertisement

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has taken a hardline stance following the latest round of domestic fixtures, referring eleven top-tier clubs to its disciplinary committee.

Advertisement

Among those facing potential sanctions are the current employers of Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, following various rule violations recorded during matchweek 32.

Super Lig giants under scrutiny

The TFF’s legal department confirmed that a significant portion of the Super Lig has been sent to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) for review.

Advertisement

High-profile clubs, including Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray and Paul Onuachu’s Trabzonspor, are at the centre of the investigation, alongside other heavyweights like Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

The list also extends to Gaziantep FK, Samsunspor, Kayserispor, Antalyaspor, Genclerbirligi, Kasimpasa, and Kocaelispor.

While the official statement did not detail the specific nature of each infraction, the mass referral suggests a turbulent weekend of disciplinary breaches across the Turkish top flight.

Wide-Reaching sanctions and managerial troubles

The disciplinary sweep has not been restricted to the first division, as several teams from the Trendyol 1. Lig (second tier) are also facing evaluation.

Advertisement

Clubs such as Hatayspor, Igdir FK, and promotion-chasers Esenler Erokspor have been flagged for various reasons.

The PFDK is also reviewing the conduct of prominent managers Volkan Demirel and Osman Ozkoylu, who have both been referred under precautionary measures.

As the key judicial body in Turkish football, the PFDK holds the power to issue heavy fines or stadium bans.

For fans of Nigerian stars Osimhen and Onuachu, the hope is that these off-field legal battles do not distract their clubs during the crucial final stages of the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Senegal suffer World Cup blow as veteran star sustains season-ending injury
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.05.2026
Senegal suffer World Cup blow as veteran star sustains season-ending injury
EPL: Chelsea face 5-man injury crisis ahead of Liverpool clash
Premier League
07.05.2026
EPL: Chelsea face 5-man injury crisis ahead of Liverpool clash
Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are on bumper salaries at Real Madrid.
Football
07.05.2026
Ex-Monaco star blames Mbappe’s ego for Real Madrid's catastrophic season
Osimhen's absence a bigger blow than Onuachu's
Football
07.05.2026
Osimhen and Onuachu's clubs among 11 teams referred to Turkish disciplinary board
Ballon d'Or: Steven Gerrard names player who will have one hand on the award
Football
07.05.2026
Ballon d'Or: Steven Gerrard names player who will have one hand on the award
Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for 2026 FIFA World Cup theme song
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.05.2026
Afrobeats to the world: Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for 2026 FIFA World Cup theme song