Ballon d'Or: Steven Gerrard names player who will have one hand on the award

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed the player who deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Steven Gerrard has backed Harry Kane to finally secure the Ballon d’Or, despite Bayern Munich's exit from the UEFA Champions League.

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Gerrard insisted the Bayern Munich striker has the "one hand on the trophy" if he can add silverware to his record-breaking goal tally.

Kane has enjoyed a prolific season in Germany, but Gerrard believes individual brilliance must be paired with team success to convince the voters.

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Gerrard backs Kane to win Ballon d'Or

Speaking to TNT Sports, the former Aston Villa manager outlined the path for the 32-year-old to be crowned the world's best player in 2026.

Harry Kane and wife Kate. Photo: Imago

The timing of the award often hinges on international form, and Gerrard noted that Kane's leadership of the national team this summer will be the ultimate litmus test.

“Then, if he were to go away with England and have a successful tournament in terms of goals and where England gets to in the competition, I think he would strengthen his case.

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"I’d love nothing better than to see him be successful from now until the end of the season, and get the individual award that he will crave. In the back of his mind, he will want that, and he deserves it.”

Kane is currently among the frontrunners for the prize, though he faces a crowded field of elite talent. The likes of Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise, and Declan Rice have all enjoyed standout campaigns, while Ousmane Dembele has surged ahead.