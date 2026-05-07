Real Madrid announce decision on Tchouameni, Valverde after training ground brawl

The fight between Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde has dominated headlines

Real Madrid has officially launched disciplinary proceedings against stars Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following a violent training ground altercation that left Valverde needing emergency medical attention.

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The club's leadership is now scrambling to restore order ahead of a season-defining El Clásico at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid dressing room in turmoil

According to reports from Marca, a simmering feud between the two midfielders erupted into physical violence on Thursday morning.

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The conflict reportedly began with a heated argument over a training ground foul on Wednesday but escalated significantly when Valverde allegedly refused to shake Tchouaméni's hand the following day.

A fight broke out in the dressing room, resulting in Valverde sustaining a facial cut from an accidental blow that required an immediate trip to the emergency room.

This incident has laid bare a "toxic" atmosphere at Valdebebas, where several players are no longer on speaking terms and six first-team stars have reportedly ceased communication with manager Álvaro Arbeloa, severely undermining his authority.

Official sanctions loom for Real Madrid duo

In a swift response to the chaos, Real Madrid released an official statement confirming that both players would face internal punishment.

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“Real Madrid announce that, following the events that took place this morning, the club has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Fede Valverde & Aurélien Tchouaméni,” the release stated, adding that the club will announce the outcome once internal procedures are complete.

🚨 BREAKING: Real Madrid statement.



“Real Madrid announce that, following the events that took place this morning, the club has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Fede Valverde & Aurélien Tchouaméni”.



“The club will announce the outcome of both cases… pic.twitter.com/ieuA2YhXhq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2026

The timing of this internal collapse is disastrous; with Barcelona holding a commanding 11-point lead in La Liga, anything less than a victory on Sunday will officially hand the title to their arch-rivals.

While Arbeloa has called an emergency meeting to broker a temporary peace, the divisions within the team appear deeply rooted.