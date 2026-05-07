Real Madrid call for emergency meeting after serious fight leaves Valverde hospitalised

Real Madrid have called for an emergency meeting after a serious fight led to Federico Valverde being rushed to the hospital.

A simmering feud between Valverde and Tchouameni reportedly erupted into a physical confrontation on Thursday.

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The conflict is said to have started with a heated argument over a foul during Wednesday's training session. According to reports from Marca, the situation escalated dramatically the following day.

When Valverde allegedly refused to shake Tchouameni's hand, a fight broke out in the dressing room, which led to Valverde sustaining a cut from an accidental blow, which prompted him to go to the emergency room for medical attention.

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Madrid calls for emergency meeting

In response to the escalating crisis, Marca reports that Arbeloa has called an emergency meeting to try and regain control of the squad.

The atmosphere at the club's training ground is described as toxic, with several players reportedly not on speaking terms.

Real Madrid manager Arbeloa || Imago

It is even suggested that up to six first-team players have ceased communication with Arbeloa, undermining his authority.

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The timing of this internal collapse is critical, as Real Madrid prepares for the final El Clasico of the season.

With Barcelona holding an 11-point lead in La Liga, anything less than a win on Sunday would hand the title to their arch-rivals.

Valverde sent to the hospital || Imago

The immediate goal of the meeting is to broker a temporary peace, but the divisions within the squad appear to be deeply rooted.

Real Madrid now faces a daunting trip to Camp Nou, where the stakes are incredibly high. A victory over Espanyol last weekend spared them the potential humiliation of forming a guard of honour for Barcelona.

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