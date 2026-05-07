Sunderland vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester United can consolidate third place in the Premier League when they face Sunderland this weekend.

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Sunderland vs Manchester United betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to draw

Sunderland vs Manchester United preview

Manchester United will travel to Sunderland this Saturday knowing that Champions League football is secured for next season.

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However, they’re bidding to end the season with a flurry as a top-three finish is within touching distance.

Last week’s pulsating 3-2 victory over Liverpool ensured that United now hold a six-point advantage over both Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Benjamin Sesko x Matheus Cunha of Manchester United

A win or even a draw could guarantee third spot if Villa or Liverpool lose their matches against Burnley or Chelsea this weekend.

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Even if their rivals win all their remaining fixtures, three points may still be enough for United because of goal difference, and four points certainly would be.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have achieved their ultimate target of staying in the Premier League in their first season back in the top-flight as they sit 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Regis Le Bris’ side are among a cluster of clubs still in contention for European qualification and can climb up to ninth with a win over the Red Devils, coupled with results elsewhere falling in their favour.

Sunderland vs Manchester United head-to-head

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Manchester United came out on top 2-0 in their last meeting with Sunderland in October, with Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko grabbing the goals.

Sunderland have only managed three wins in their last 33 games against the Red Devils (D6 L24). Their record of 24 defeats is their most against any opponent in the competition.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 15 visits to the Stadium of Light in the Premier League (W10 D4), last going down 2-1 in February 2016.

Sunderland vs Manchester United team forms

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Sunderland Premier League form: 🟥🟩🟩🟥🟥🟧

Manchester United Premier League form: 🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩🟩

Sunderland vs Manchester United team news

Sunderland will be boosted by the returns of Bertrand Traore and January signing Nilson Angulo after injury.

Dan Ballard, however, remains suspended – despite an appeal – after receiving a red card during the draw against Wolves for a hair pull on Tolu Arokodare.

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Romain Mundle and Simon Moore are sidelined, which Le Bris confirmed during a full team news update in the pre-match press conference.

As for Manchester United, head coach Michael Carrick can welcome back Lisandro Martinez from his three-match suspension for a hair pull on Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, the Argentine faces a battle to earn an immediate recall to the starting line-up, given the impressive form of youngster Ayden Heaven.

Benjamin Sesko is a doubt after being replaced at half-time against Liverpool, but Matthijs de Ligt is United’s only other injury concern as he continues to recover from a back issue.

Sunderland vs Manchester United possible starting lineup

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Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele, Alderete, Geertruida, Mandava; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fée, Talbi; Brobbey

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Sunderland vs Manchester United prediction

With Sunderland safe from relegation and Manchester United assured of Champions League football, this has all the hallmarks of a forgettable end-of-season fixture.

However, the prospect of European football and a top-three finish for both sides does add some stakes to this showdown, not to mention a chance for some players to play their way into a World Cup squad.

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That said, United haven’t been great on the road lately and Sunderland will want to make up for that 5-0 demolition to Nottingham Forest, so we think a stalemate is on the cards.