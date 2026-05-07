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Real Madrid training ground bust-up reportedly sends Valverde to hospital

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:47 - 07 May 2026
Valverde sent to the hospital || Imago
Valverde sent to the hospital || Imago
Real Madrid is grappling with a full-blown crisis as reports emerge of a physical altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni that allegedly required hospital treatment.
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The latest and most alarming incident, detailed by Marca, involved a heated confrontation between midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. 

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The dispute began with angry words and shoving during a training session before escalating further in the dressing room, where it nearly came to blows.

The incident has prompted an emergency meeting at the club amid a backdrop of escalating dressing room tensions.

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Valverde rushed to the hospital

According to Marca, the conflict started when Valverde refused to shake Tchouameni's hand before training. 

The tension simmered throughout the session and erupted afterward, with teammates unable to intervene before Valverde was injured.

Fede Valverde. Photo. Imago
Fede Valverde. Photo. Imago

A follow-up report claims the altercation resulted in Valverde sustaining a laceration that required hospital treatment. 

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Sources close to the club described the event as "very serious," leading chairman Jose Angel Sanchez to convene a crisis meeting to address the fractured squad.

Aurélien Tchouameni for Real Madrid || Imago
Aurélien Tchouameni for Real Madrid || Imago

The atmosphere within the squad has been described as a "powder keg" by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, with several high-profile players reportedly at odds with manager Álvaro Arbeloa and each other. 

According to Marca, as many as six unnamed players are currently not on speaking terms with the coach.

This growing friction involves some of the club's biggest names, including Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham, who are said to be contributing to the "explosive atmosphere".

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