‘He is incredible!’ — Vinicius Jr’s girlfriend Virginia Fonseca breaks silence amid breakup rumours

The mum of three has ended speculation surrounding her romance with the Real Madrid star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared by Brazilian outlet Quem on X, the 26-year-old appeared relaxed and upbeat as she dismissed the speculation while seemingly at an airport or public area.

Real Madrid star Vini Jr | Instagram

Virginia Fonseca garante que segue namorando Vini Jr. depois de dias com rumores sobre um possível término.



"Está tudo certo. Logo logo estou lá em Madri com ele". Questionada se segue apaixonada, ela confirmou.



"Com certeza, ele é incrível". pic.twitter.com/pBDmkoxSTG — Quem (@quem) May 6, 2026

When directly asked if her relationship with the Brazilian forward was still ongoing, Fonseca replied without hesitation:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

"It continues. We’re all good, follow along. You’ll see very soon that I’m there in Madrid with him."

Her comments arrived amid days of intense online chatter, with fans pointing to social media silence, post-and-delete rumours, and past relationship turbulence as signs of trouble.

Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

Pressed with questions about her feelings for the Los Blancos no. 7, Fonseca was unequivocal in her affection, she declared, “Very much in love? For sure! He is incredible."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Fonseca’s public reassurance has quickly calmed much of the speculation, with her teasing an imminent trip to Madrid to reunite with Vinicius.

Vini and Virginia's relationship

Their romance first gained attention in early 2025, with the pair making it official in late October 2025 through romantic photos from a Monte Carlo getaway.

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Virginia, a mother of three from her previous marriage to singer Zé Felipe (which ended in May 2025), brought significant public interest to the relationship given her massive social media following exceeding 55 million.

The couple have faced challenges, including a brief fallout in late 2025 after leaked messages allegedly showed Vinicius communicating with other women. have

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Vinicius issued a public apology, describing Virginia as an “incredible woman” and admitting he had been careless. They reconciled and, by early 2026, were frequently seen together, with Virginia attending matches and sharing glimpses of their life.

Virginia Fonseca is Brazil's biggest influencer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

Despite periodic rumours and the pressures of fame, one involving Virginia’s high-profile career and Vinicius’s demanding schedule at Real Madrid, the pair has shown resilience.