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You will suffer — Milan fans warned to prepare for hard times under Amorim after Chelsea loss

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:26 - 08 August 2026
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Ruben Amorim's tenure as AC Milan manager has not started as well as he would have hoped.
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The Portuguese coach became almost synonymous with the word "suffering" during his time at Manchester United, repeating it so frequently in press conferences that it became something of a running joke.

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After eventually being relieved of his duties following a string of poor results at Old Trafford, Amorim has landed in Serie A, and so far, the early signs are not encouraging.

Milan were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in pre-season and were thoroughly dominated throughout. Amorim's trademark 3-4-2-1 system once again raised questions about tactical flexibility, with several players visibly uncomfortable in unfamiliar positions.

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The rigidity that drew heavy criticism during his United tenure was on full display, and Milan supporters will be hoping it does not become a recurring theme.

In the post-match press conference, Amorim did little to ease concerns, telling fans and players that they must be prepared to suffer if the club is to achieve positive results, an echo of the language that became so familiar during his time in England.

The result against Chelsea has already sparked strong reactions on social media, with many supporters expressing concern that the early signs under Amorim look worryingly familiar.

Reactions as Chelsea thrash Amorim's Milan

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