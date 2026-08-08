You will suffer — Milan fans warned to prepare for hard times under Amorim after Chelsea loss

Ruben Amorim's tenure as AC Milan manager has not started as well as he would have hoped.

The Portuguese coach became almost synonymous with the word "suffering" during his time at Manchester United, repeating it so frequently in press conferences that it became something of a running joke.

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After eventually being relieved of his duties following a string of poor results at Old Trafford, Amorim has landed in Serie A, and so far, the early signs are not encouraging.

🚨🚨| Rúben Amorim is still 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐀 𝐖𝐈𝐍 with AC Milan this pre-season.



❌ 0-3 vs Chelsea⁰🤝 1-1 vs Inter Milan⁰🤝 2-2 vs Celtic



Three games, no wins so far. 📉 pic.twitter.com/5f1YMIzXFO — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 8, 2026

Milan were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in pre-season and were thoroughly dominated throughout. Amorim's trademark 3-4-2-1 system once again raised questions about tactical flexibility, with several players visibly uncomfortable in unfamiliar positions.

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The rigidity that drew heavy criticism during his United tenure was on full display, and Milan supporters will be hoping it does not become a recurring theme.

In the post-match press conference, Amorim did little to ease concerns, telling fans and players that they must be prepared to suffer if the club is to achieve positive results, an echo of the language that became so familiar during his time in England.

🗣️ Amorim to @SkySport:



“We knew that we would suffer against them [Chelsea] but we wanted to make our players play such games. They know how to defend as a team, play 1v1s and press high. Against teams like Chelsea we shouldn’t press the way we did but we are here to prepare… pic.twitter.com/gPcLkvlIEe — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) August 8, 2026

The result against Chelsea has already sparked strong reactions on social media, with many supporters expressing concern that the early signs under Amorim look worryingly familiar.

Reactions as Chelsea thrash Amorim's Milan

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More suffering for fans who support a team managed by Amorim 👍🏼 https://t.co/eUuw0O5vpq — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) August 8, 2026

Ruben Amorim: “We knew we would suffer a bit against Chelsea. We will make some choices regarding our players. We have a large squad, we must select some players and we will make these decisions during the week”. (Sky Sport) pic.twitter.com/bZaax0RYkA — Totally AC Milan (@TotallyACMILAN) August 8, 2026

Three things are assured in this life;

1. Taxes

2. Death

3. Amorim's team suffering on pitch https://t.co/rU3fzmaYCG — (fan)Kai (@katrinahkai) August 8, 2026

You'll have to suffer...



Until Amorim is at the helm 😤 https://t.co/wteacoeyal — Naik Jr. 7️⃣ (@BrunoFernansch8) August 8, 2026