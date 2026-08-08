He makes the fans scared — Chelsea legend advises Alonso to sell 28-year-old

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged new Blues boss Xabi Alonso to find a replacement for one of the team's star players.

Alonso arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer following Chelsea’s disappointing 10th-place finish last season, and has been tasked with reviving the club's fortunes.

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The club have already strengthened with the arrivals of Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

Leboeuf praised the experienced signings, saying: “I feel better because they finally understood the fact that they needed players with experience.

"I think it’s a good thing that those young players are surrounded by players who can show them the way.”

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However, he remains unconvinced by Sanchez. “I still have a question mark over the goalkeeper,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“Sanchez can be very good on the line, but with his feet, he’s always creating issues and scares the fans when he has the ball at his feet.”

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The Frenchman also called on Alonso to significantly reduce the size of the squad.