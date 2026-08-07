New FIFA rule forces Chelsea to sell more than 15 players this summer

A landmark new FIFA rule has left Chelsea with no choice but to sell or loan more than 15 senior players before the transfer window closes.

The governing body, in agreement with players’ union FIFPRO, has effectively banned the practice of “bomb squads” the tactic Chelsea popularised to isolate unwanted players from first-team training to pressure them into leaving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the new regulations, any player forced to train alone or away from the main group can now claim “just sporting cause” and demand a free transfer, along with potential compensation.

Chelsea currently have around 41 senior players on their books. New head coach Xabi Alonso wants a leaner, more manageable squad of approximately 25.

In previous seasons, the club could freeze surplus players out, but that option has been removed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea were part of the bomb squad last season (Photo Credit: Chelsea/X)

According to the Sun, the rule change means the Blues must actively find permanent or loan exits for a large number of players, including several who have already been left out of pre-season training.

Failure to move them on risks legal challenges and free departures, leaving the club with nothing in return.

Clubs such as Manchester United, who have also used similar isolation tactics in recent years, face the same restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Chelsea, however, the timing is particularly challenging given the size of their squad and the short time left in the window.