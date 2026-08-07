Yan Diomande names Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite Real Madrid player ever
New Real Madrid youngster Yan Diomande has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the Portuguese superstar as his favorite player in the club's illustrious history.
Real Madrid officially signed Diomande from RB Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth up to €140 million, potentially making him the club's most expensive player ever, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham.
Comunicado Oficial: Diomande.https://t.co/tiTXGCCxg8— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 6, 2026
Diomande names favourite player
The highly rated youngster made the revelation during an interview when asked to name his all-time favorite Real Madrid player.
"My favorite Real Madrid player ever? Cristiano Ronaldo," Diomande said.
⚪️👑 Yan Diomande: “My favorite Real Madrid player ever? Cristiano Ronaldo”. pic.twitter.com/fTryvvhmfe— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2026
Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous white jersey, having enjoyed an extraordinary spell at the Santiago Bernabéu between 2009 and 2018.
During his nine seasons with Los Blancos, the Portuguese icon won four UEFA Champions League titles, two LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Rey trophies, and numerous other domestic and international honours.
He also became Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer, netting 450 goals in 438 appearances before leaving for Juventus in 2018.