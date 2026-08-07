Yan Diomande names Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite Real Madrid player ever

Real Madrid youngster Yan Diomande has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite player in the club's history.

New Real Madrid youngster Yan Diomande has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the Portuguese superstar as his favorite player in the club's illustrious history.

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Leipzig star Diomande || imago

Real Madrid officially signed Diomande from RB Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth up to €140 million, potentially making him the club's most expensive player ever, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham.

Diomande names favourite player

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The highly rated youngster made the revelation during an interview when asked to name his all-time favorite Real Madrid player.

"My favorite Real Madrid player ever? Cristiano Ronaldo," Diomande said.

⚪️👑 Yan Diomande: “My favorite Real Madrid player ever? Cristiano Ronaldo”. pic.twitter.com/fTryvvhmfe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2026

Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous white jersey, having enjoyed an extraordinary spell at the Santiago Bernabéu between 2009 and 2018.

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During his nine seasons with Los Blancos, the Portuguese icon won four UEFA Champions League titles, two LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Rey trophies, and numerous other domestic and international honours.