The 19-year-old winger took to Instagram to drop a heartfelt farewell to German heavyweights RB Leipzig, the club that plucked him from obscurity just twelve months ago. Here is the breaking breakdown of his message.

New Real Madrid blockbuster signing Yan Diomande has taken a dramatic moment to look back at his phenomenal roots before initiating his multi-million Euro journey in Spain.

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The 19-year-old Ivorian international triggered an absolute storm on Instagram, posting a lengthy, deeply emotional farewell letter to RB Leipzig.

The German Bundesliga outfit famously gambled on the teenage winger just a year ago when he was operating as a complete unknown, launching a meteoric trajectory that culminated in a historic €140 million move to the reigning Spanish champions.

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"I am incredibly grateful," the explosive attacker wrote, addressing the Leipzig management. "The club and its management believed in me a year ago when I had only played a few professional matches. They placed their trust in me and gave me the opportunity to prove myself at the highest level.”

SHATTERING RECORDS: Before reading Diomande's final warning to his European rivals, see how the Ivorian prodigy completely dethroned Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid's transfer tables.

From Total Obscurity to World Cup Glory

Diomande aggressively credited the German environment for refining his raw tactical abilities, which allowed him to break into the Ivory Coast national setup and represent his nation on the absolute grandest stage at the recent FIFA World Cup.

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The teenage sensation openly confessed that stepping into the Santiago Bernabéu dressing room is the fulfillment of a lifelong obsession.

"Signing for Real Madrid is a childhood dream come true," the forward admitted fiercely, whilst showering praise on Leipzig's executive board for smoothly facilitating the complex multi-million Euro transaction despite his long-term contract.

TACTICAL MASTERCLASS: While Madrid integrate their €140m teenage weapon, read how Cape Verde provided the Super Falcons with the ultimate blueprint to destroy Cameroon.

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A Final Warning for the UEFA Champions League

The newly crowned most expensive African footballer of all time also left a direct message for the German fan base who supported his breakout season of 13 goals and 10 assists.

Thanking the fans for their unyielding faith, Diomande concluded by staring down the barrel of his new challenge, whilst dropping a chilling hint about a future European war.