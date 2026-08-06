Official: Diomande surpasses Ronaldo, Bellingham to become Real Madrid’s most expensive signing

Ivorian prodigy Yan Diomande is officially Real Madrid's most expensive signing ever

Real Madrid have officially completed the signing of Ivory Coast sensation Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in a blockbuster deal that could make him the most expensive player in the club's history.

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The Spanish giants confirmed the agreement on Thursday, with reports in Spain suggesting the transfer could eventually rise to €140 million, eclipsing previous record arrivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham.

Diomande breaks Real Madrid transfer record

Real Madrid announced that Diomande has signed a seven-year contract, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2033.

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Although the club did not disclose the financial details of the deal, Spanish outlet MARCA reported that the transfer is worth an initial €125 million, with a further €10–15 million in performance-related add-ons.

If the full amount is triggered, the transfer will comfortably surpass the €103 million fee Real Madrid paid to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, as well as the €80 million spent to bring Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009.

The 19-year-old arrives in Madrid after an outstanding debut campaign with RB Leipzig, scoring 12 Bundesliga goals and providing nine assists as the German club secured a third-place finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho continues Real Madrid rebuild

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Diomande becomes another marquee arrival following Jose Mourinho's return for a second spell as Real Madrid manager after an underwhelming 2025/26 season.

Los Blancos finished runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga and exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, prompting an aggressive recruitment drive.

Alongside Diomande, Real Madrid have already strengthened their squad with the signings of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries.