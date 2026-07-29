'Diomande has goals' – Director who brought Ivorian star to Europe promises Real Madrid success

Real Madrid have been told they will not regret signing Ivorian star Yan Diomande

Former Leganes sporting director Txema Indias has backed Ivory Coast sensation Yan Diomande to thrive at Real Madrid, insisting the teenage winger possesses the talent and mentality required to succeed at one of the world's biggest clubs.

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The Spaniard, who helped bring Diomande to Europe, believes Los Blancos are signing a player with enormous potential as the 19-year-old edges closer to a blockbuster move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Leganes chief backs Diomande to shine

Indias knows Diomande's journey better than most after playing a pivotal role in bringing the youngster to Spain from America.

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The former Leganes sporting director watched the winger overcome early setbacks, including visa complications that delayed the start of his Spanish adventure, before emerging as one of Europe's most exciting young attackers.

Reflecting on the player's rapid development, Indias said Diomande's biggest strength is his eye for goal.

"Diomande has goals – that's the most valuable thing in football," he said, adding, "He can score from either wing and I believe he has even more potential than he has shown so far."

Mentality and versatility could make difference at Real Madrid

Beyond his technical qualities, Indias believes Diomande's professionalism and attitude will help him cope with the enormous expectations that come with wearing the famous white shirt.

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He revealed that the Ivory Coast international is most comfortable operating from the left wing, where he can cut inside onto his stronger left foot while still using his pace and creativity to trouble defenders.

The former Leganes official also highlighted the teenager's humility and work ethic, describing him as a player who has earned every opportunity through determination rather than reputation.

Those qualities, combined with his explosive performances in the Bundesliga and at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, have convinced Real Madrid to push ahead with a deal for one of Europe's most coveted young stars.