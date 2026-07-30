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Newcastle part ways with Eddie Howe as Guimaraes close to Arsenal move

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:07 - 30 July 2026
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Newcastle part ways with Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe has sensationally stepped down as Newcastle United manager after five years at the club.
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Appointed in late 2021 to replace Steve Bruce, Howe took over a team languishing in 19th place and facing relegation. 

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His arrival, coinciding with the Public Investment Fund's takeover, heralded a new and exciting period for the Toon Army. He immediately steered the club to safety, finishing 11th that season.

The following campaign, Howe guided Newcastle to a remarkable fourth-place finish, securing Champions League football for the first time since 2002. 

He built on this success by leading the team to a fifth-place finish and a Carabao Cup victory in the 2024-25 season, defeating Liverpool in the final.

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Howe leaves Newcastle

Newcastle have confirmed that Eddie Howe has stepped down from his position as the manager of the team, according to reports.

The 48-year-old reportedly informed the club of his decision to step away from coaching, bringing an end to a transformative era at St. James' Park. 

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Credit: Imago)
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Credit: Imago)

Howe's departure compounds a difficult summer for the Magpies, who have already seen key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali depart for Barcelona and Tottenham, respectively. 

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Club captain Bruno Guimaraes is also the subject of transfer speculation, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the £70 million-rated midfielder.

The news comes as a boost for the Gunners, who have been in touch with the Newcastle owners for their star player.

According to reports, Howe had been contemplating his future for several weeks. The decision was finalised shortly after the team's 4-1 pre-season friendly loss to Bristol City, with Howe informing his coaching staff upon their return.

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Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle has been identified as a potential successor to take his place as the new gaffer.

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