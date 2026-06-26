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Arsenal ready to test Newcastle's resolve with second bid for Bruno Guimaraes

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:49 - 26 June 2026
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Arsenal ready to test Newcastle's resolve
Premier League champions Arsenal are reportedly preparing a second, improved offer for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after their initial £55 million approach was rejected.
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The Gunners have made the Brazilian international a top priority to bolster Mikel Arteta's midfield, with the player's stock rising after a series of standout performances at the 2026 World Cup.

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Following Arsenal’s interest, Newcastle swiftly turned down Arsenal's first bid of £55 million for the 28-year-old. 

Guimaraes has become the linchpin of Eddie Howe's team and serves as club captain, with a contract that runs until June 2028.

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Gunners set for Guimaraes second bid

According to reports from Globo, Arsenal are determined to secure a player with elite ball-retention skills and tactical intelligence to aid their title defence. 

The pursuit is reportedly spearheaded by sporting director Andrea Berta, who has admired the midfielder since his own time at Atletico Madrid.

Guimaraes is a crucial figure on the pitch and a beloved icon among the St James' Park faithful, and his departure would be a major setback to the club's ambitions.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle || Imago
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle || Imago
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The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the player's long-term contract with the club.

While they acknowledge the appeal of joining the reigning champions, they are bracing for a significantly improved financial package from Arsenal that will truly test their determination to keep him.

The move for Guimaraes is part of a broader strategy to ensure Arsenal maintain their position at the top of English football. 

Bruno Guimaraes in action for Newcastle || Imago
Bruno Guimaraes in action for Newcastle || Imago

The club has already been active in the transfer market, securing the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen for £34.5 million.

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Arsenal are also reportedly monitoring Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Barcola, though the former could command a fee as high as £100 million. 

By targeting proven Premier League talent, the Gunners are signalling their intent to build a squad capable of sustained dominance. 

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