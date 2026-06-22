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We did it at Arsenal - Rice says England should emulate Gunners' EPL title-winning formula

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:42 - 22 June 2026
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Rice says England should emulate Gunners
Arsenal star Declan Rice believes England can draw inspiration from his club's recent success as they aim to end a nearly 60-year wait for World Cup glory.
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Rice, who was instrumental in Arsenal's first Premier League title victory in 22 years, says he recognises a similar "fire" and determination within the England squad. 

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The Three Lions have not lifted a major international trophy since their historic 1966 World Cup win. 

Still, after several near misses in recent tournaments, the midfielder is confident this could be their year after a good start to the tournament following their win against Croatia.

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Rice on winning the World Cup

The Gunners midfielder pointed to his club's improved mentality as a key factor in their domestic triumph, a lesson he feels can be applied to the national team's campaign.

"I think it's just about not getting distracted, focusing on the job," said Rice. "I think that's what we've done at Arsenal this year. There's a hunger to win more, for sure."

Declan Rice in action || imago
Declan Rice in action || imago

"We obviously had a couple of close calls in the last few years finishing second, but this year, I noticed a difference in terms of blocking out the outside noise," he explained. 

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"We focused on what we know we're good at, internally working really hard to achieve what we've done."

Arsenal won the 2025/26 Premier League title | IMAGO
Arsenal won the 2025/26 Premier League title | IMAGO

Reflecting on England's recent heartbreaks, including losses in two European Championship finals, Rice asserted that the team is more motivated than ever to go all the way.

"And we've obviously done that [at Arsenal]. And here, with England, I feel like we've had two Euros final losses," he added. "We've got that fire in us to know we want to go one step further, and we believe we can."

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